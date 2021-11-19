Roanoke City to Conduct Citizen Survey

Beginning the week of Nov. 22, the City of Roanoke will conduct a Citizen Survey. Participants will be selected at random using national call databases. Callers will identify themselves as representatives of Issues & Answers, the company hired to work with the City in conducting the survey, and will state they are calling on behalf of the City.

Responses to the survey questions will be compiled and used to identify areas where improvement is needed for Roanoke’s local government, as well as to celebrate areas of success. The goal of the survey is to reach 500 responses equitably throughout the City using zip code data. If selected to participate, please do so. Citizen input is very important to us. This survey is conducted every three years. Results will be provided to City Council early 2022.