Final Community Meetings To Be Held This Week For Roanoke County “200 Plan”

The public is invited to participate in two final meetings to give input on the Roanoke County 200 Plan, a 15–year update to the Comprehensive Plan that will mark the County’s bicentennial in 2038. Ten public meetings involving over 400 residents and property owners have already been held around Roanoke County.

The Roanoke County 200 Plan will express an overarching community vision as well as

unique goals for 11 community planning areas. It will provide guidance for public

policies about land development, public services and resource protection. It will also

allow decision makers to study the long–term consequences of current decisions and

recognize how today‘s actions will impact the county for many years to come.

Participants can comment on issues and trends in their communities at these open

house style meetings. Drop by between 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday,

November 17 at the South County Library or on Thursday, November 18 at the Green

Ridge Recreation Center.

The meetings will include input exercises for land use, housing, natural and cultural

resources, transportation and community facilities. Staff will share information about

current conditions and local projects. CORTRAN service is available. Anyone who prefers a virtual option is invited to give input online. The virtual meeting exercises for each community planning area and a broader County survey will be open

until November 30.

More information and past meeting summaries can be found online

at https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/200plan. Sign up for the email list to stay in the

loop about future input opportunities in the spring of 2022.