DEVOTIONAL: Who Gets the Best Revenge?

God is just: He will pay back trouble to those who trouble you and give relief to you who are troubled, and to us as well. This will happen when the Lord Jesus is revealed from heaven in blazing fire with his powerful angels. — Second Thessalonians 1:6-7

We often hear and see the phrase “social justice” nowadays. In fact, it seems to be part and parcel of “wokeness” or recent political upheavals. However, the idea of “social justice” is ancient. So ancient, in fact, both the Old and New Testaments of the Bible speak of it often, command it, and condemn those who dare violate it. According to both testaments of the Bible, God is the author of justice and is very concerned about it. Even a cursory reading of the Hebrew scriptures shows you there are two types of people never to mess with: orphans and widows.

So, how are we to respond when others treat us unjustly? There may be times we need to take action and there is “a time to speak” (Ecclesiastes 3:7b). However, ultimately, those who believe in God can take comfort that God will get the perfect revenge. God is just. Unlike us, who only “see in part and know in part,” God sees and knows all, including the motives of the heart. Romans 12:19 reads: “Dear friends, never take revenge. Leave that to the righteous anger of God. For the Scriptures say, ‘I will take revenge; I will pay them back,’ says the Lord.”

As Paul wrote to the Thessalonians, God “will pay back trouble to those who trouble you.” But there is a flip side to the coin. God will also “give relief to you who are troubled.” Pastor Dick Woodward of Williamsburg (VA) Community Chapel used to like to say, “God wants to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”

Have you been on the receiving end of injustice? Don’t remain as a doormat where you keep being abused, but ultimately, rest in the comfort that right all wrongs, and receive the relief that He offers you.

Do you put your trust in Jesus Christ today?

S.D.