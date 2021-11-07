DEVOTIONAL: Where Are You Placing Your Trust?

It is better to take refuge in the LORD than to trust in humans. –Psalm 118:8

Here in Virginia, we just ended a long electoral season. And like after any election, those who saw their candidates win are overjoyed while those whose candidates lost are often in dismay. As citizens, we have a responsibility to be informed, engaged, and to vote.

Some people are surprised to learn that, according to the Bible, God actually created the institution of government. “Every person is to be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God.” (Romans 13:1).

Still, despite God having created government and our responsibility to take our civic duties seriously, human government has weakness. This is simply because human government is comprised of people, and all people have flaws, thus any governmental system will be flawed as well.

To put it another way, we should vote and be informed, but government and politics should never be our faux religion. Plus, no political figure, however charismatic or skilled, should ever be our “God.” The Bible says worshipping anything or anyone other than God as God is idolatry, and that is sin. All humans have what the Bible calls “feet of clay,” so if you put all your hope and trust in a political leader, of any party, sooner or later you will be disappointed.

In contrast, the Bible commands us to put our hope and find our refuge in God. A refuge is a safe place. In this crazy world where trust often seems so low and deceitfulness so high, have you put your trust and hope in God through His Son Jesus Christ?

–S.D.