Virginia Western Announces New Surgical Technology Program

New program transfers from Radford University to serve community need

Virginia Western Community College has announced the establishment of a new Associate of Applied Science degree in Surgical Technology. The program, which will prepare students to serve as surgical technologists, has been transferred from Radford University to Virginia Western following the merger of Jefferson College of Health Sciences and Radford.

Healthcare is the largest employment sector of the Roanoke Valley economy and the need for well-trained surgical technologists is projected to continue to grow. Surgical technologists are crucial members of the operating team. The surgical technologist is not only responsible for the instruments and equipment a surgeon will need to perform a successful operation, but they are at the surgeon’s side throughout the entire operation anticipating the surgeon’s next move and executing the instrument hand-off flawlessly. It’s a fast-paced, detailed and essential clinical position.

“We are excited to offer this fantastic entry point to a career in healthcare to our students and to those continuing the program from Radford University,” said Dr. Robert H. Sandel, President of Virginia Western. “I have heard from many leaders in the medical community of the increased need for surgical technologists. To have an affordable, accessible surgical technology program in our area is critical.”

New students can apply now for Virginia Western’s Surgical Technology program at https://www.virginiawestern.edu/academics/health-professions/surgical-technology/.

The two-year, five-semester program balances theoretical and practical education in classroom, laboratory and clinical settings. Surgical Technology is included in the statewide G3 program, a tuition assistance program for any Virginia resident who qualifies for in-state tuition and whose family income falls below an identified threshold. Eligible students may enroll in designated programs at the state’s community college to gain the skills they need to begin jobs in high-demand fields.