Forum: The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana – Johnny Stack’s Life and Death Story

Laura Stack, the founder of Johnny’s Ambassadors, will be discussing the loss of her son, Johnny, along with the dangers of today’s potent marijuana on adolescent brain development and the connection of youth marijuana use to mental illness and suicide.

Learning Objectives:

– Learn about the high-potency marijuana products used by today’s youth

– See the results of legalizing medical marijuana for 18-year-old’s in Colorado

– Understand how adolescent marijuana can lead to mental illness and psychosis

– Understand the connection between marijuana and suicide in youth

?This will be a live discussion via GoToWebinar. You must register in advance at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6891742599821481230.