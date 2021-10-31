Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour Announces RVSGT Champion and Top 20

The Roanoke Valley Senior Golf Tour, with a membership of 120 seniors from Roanoke and surrounding areas, completed its 18th season on October 25th, 2021 at Roanoke Country Club. Senior golfers, aged 55 and up, participate in nine tournaments for individual awards and points, based on net scores, which lead to a final Top 20 Awards List at the end of the year. This year, Val Bernys of Roanoke, VA finished #1 in points, winning the title of Overall 2021 Tour Champion. His performance statistics are noted below. Bernys received a 1st Place gift card; a 1st Place Silver Golf Cup, and the Champion’s traveling trophy. Other Top 20 Finalists receiving year end awards are noted below.

Reported by Tommy Firebaugh and Ken Kornegay – RVSGT www.rvsgt.org

Val Bernys – Overall 2021Tour Champion CATEGORY 2021 TOUR STATS Best 8 of 9 Tournament Points 890 / 924.5 Tournament Finish Position 21st Gross Score Average 102.4 Net Score Average 71