From Green Wood to A Green World: How Extension Agents Are Impacting America’s Hardwood Industry

The cracks — or “checks” in the language of the wood industry — aren’t easy to see.

“We had some small check problems with some cherry wood we were drying,” explains Rick Richardson, a lumber purchaser and vice president for Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Company. “We didn’t see any issues until we applied finish to the wood, and the checks would show up.”

For Vaughan-Bassett, the largest manufacturer of bedroom furniture in the United States, such checks — small cracks caused by the separation of wood fibers during the drying process — can have a significant impact on the bottom line.

To help solve the challenge, Vaughan-Bassett consults with College of Natural Resources and Environment Professor Brian Bond, an Extension agent who frequently works with wood products companies in Virginia to provide information and advice about how to improve hardwood drying strategies that turn green wood into wood usable in furniture production.

“We’ve been doing industry-scale lumber drying workshops focused on hardwoods since before my time, and there is still a need,” explained Bond, who teaches in the Department of Sustainable Biomaterials. “This is a hardwood region, and understanding the drying processes we use is incredibly important to the utilization of the resource.”

The cracks are small, but the stakes – for the hardwood industry in the region – could not be greater. The industry has suffered a decade where many hardwood manufacturers have moved overseas for cheaper labor, with the raw materials following. Add the challenges of a COVID pandemic that has caused area mills to delay production, and it is safe to say that the hardwood industry in Appalachia has taken it on the chin recently.

But the challenges of a difficult moment might offer a silver lining: An increased demand for locally sourced products, coupled with new breakthroughs in the treatment and utilization of hardwood, offer promising economic opportunities for the region.

Extension agents like Bond and fellow professor Henry Quesada are in a unique position to help the Appalachian hardwood industry forge a new identity. As scientists and outreach professionals, they play a crucial role in connecting the learning taking place at Virginia Tech with the output that will impact the economy of the Appalachian region.