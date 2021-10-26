Minnesota Vikings Player, Donates $15,000 to Support Ronald McDonald House FItness Challenge

Christian Darrisaw presented a $15,000 match to his Christian Darrisaw Fitness Challenge benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia (RMHC-SWVA). The donation is a “challenge” to the community to join him and he will match their donation up to $15,000.

“Christian is very dedicated to giving back to his community with his time and also financially to help these families during these very hard times, He is an outstanding young man,” stated Terrance Tarrer, Darrisaw’s marketing representative.

Christian Darrisaw, former Virginia Tech Player and current Minnesota Vikings Offensive Tackle, announced his partnership with RMHC-SWVA as an Ambassador back in March 2021. Darrisaw wanted to find a way to make a positive impact on greater community.

Using his background of fitness, the Chrisitian Darrisaw Fitness Challenge was developed. The Christian Darrisaw Fitness Challenge is a fun way for individuals, groups of friends, families and co-workers to challenge themselves and each other to become fit and healthy this fall, while also supporting RMHC-SWVA. The challenge is up to the individuals, however, the healthy outcome for all participants and support of the Ronald McDonald House will be priceless.

For more information on the Fitness Challenge visit www.rmhc-swva.org or visit www.facebook.com/rmhcswva.