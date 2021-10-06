Virginia Redistricting Commission Seeks Public Input for Development of Election District Maps

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 4, the Virginia Redistricting Commission began hosting a series of virtual public hearings for the various regions across Virginia. During these hearings, members of the public are being given the chance to share their thoughts on the election district maps being developed by the Commission. To access the maps under consideration, click here.
The speaker sign-up is now open for the public hearings that will start next week. The full schedule is below and is available by clicking here this link: Virginia Redistricting Commission. Information is also posted on the Redistricting Commission’s social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter).
Background
Following action by the Virginia General Assembly, on Nov. 3, 2020, Virginia residents voted to amend the state’s Constitution to authorize the establishment of the Virginia Redistricting Commission. The Commission was established for the sole purpose of developing maps for Virginia’s state legislative districts and districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, which is currently underway.
In years past, redistricting was accomplished through the normal state legislative process — bills outlining the districts were introduced, considered and passed by a majority of both the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, and were signed by the Governor, with the legislature drawing the maps. With the 2020 change to Virginia’s Constitution, now the Redistricting Commission will draw the maps for the General Assembly to approve. More information is available here.