Virginia Tech Wrestler Enjoys Success / Culture While Competing In Russia

Days before leaving to fly halfway across the world, Bryce Andonian wondered about the people, the food, and the language as he prepared to spend a week in Russia.

As it turned out, his initial trepidations were completely unfounded.

“It was pretty amazing,” he said.

Andonian’s opinion was probably altered somewhat as he competed for the U.S. wrestling team at the Junior World Championships held Aug. 16-22 in Ufa, Russia. Andonian, a rising junior on the Virginia Tech wrestling team, won a bronze medal in the 70-kilogram weight class, becoming just the second Virginia Tech wrestler ever to medal at the international event.

Andonian, who secured his spot on the U.S. team when he won the 70-kilogram class at the UWW Junior Nationals held in Coralville, Iowa, in early May, lost his first match in Russia, but he stormed through the consolation bracket. He won three consecutive matches, including an 18-8 technical fall of Stanislav Novac of Moldova, to claim the bronze medal.

“I was training for gold, but when I got back, that’s when basically everything hit me because it was such a great change with seeing everybody again and knowing that I was able to bring something back,” Andonian said. “It just made me grateful to bring [the bronze medal] back to my coaches, who gave time to me, at least bring something back and the fashion that I did it in by coming back after losing my first match and wrestling back. I think that’s what made my coaches prouder. I was able to come back and not be empty-handed, which was great because my coaches definitely sacrificed a lot for me this summer.”

Attempting to become Virginia Tech’s second Junior World Champion — Mekhi Lewis won a gold medal in 2018 — Andonian suffered a heartbreaking defeat in his opening match against Efan Mohammad Elahi of Iran. He led 7-5 with 1:30 remaining, but Elahi scored the final three points to hand Andonian an 8-7 defeat.

Perhaps some of the late-match letdown came about from a disjointed flight schedule from the U.S. to Russia. Various delays forced Andonian and Virginia Tech assistant coach Jared Frayer to leave a day later than planned.

Once they took off, they endured a rather lengthy journey. They flew from Roanoke, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., and then took an eight-hour flight to Frankfurt, Germany. A three-and-a-half-hour flight landed them in Moscow, and from there, a two-hour flight took them to Ufa.

Andonian refused to make any excuses. Although, he wished he had handled his first international competition differently.

“The first match, I did have a lot of nerves,” he said. “I’ve never really faced too many nerves before a wrestling match. I always feel excited, but this match, I definitely got a little too amped up.

“The next morning [after his loss], I woke up and I didn’t overthink it. I just said, ‘Let’s wrestle, and let’s do what I do.’ I went out there with less of an intense attitude. I said, ‘Let’s do what I do, and that’s wrestle.’ I was more nonchalant, but it definitely worked out for me.”

The following day, he pinned his first opponent in less than a minute. In his next match, Andonian beat Kazakhstan’s Asset Bauyrzhanov 9-6 to advance to the bronze medal match.

Andonian’s 38 points at the Junior World Championships were the most of any U.S. wrestler. Like Lewis before him, the Kirtland, Ohio, native became a household name on the American wrestling scene.

“I’m not really big on attention,” Andonian said. “But going back home, it was pretty cool because . . . I didn’t realize how much support I had. I never really looked around. I knew I had support with my coaches and my teammates, but Hokie Nation, I didn’t understand how amazing they were. I knew they were amazing, and I was grateful for the fans, but it was just amazing to see the support from people online and people texting me and people reaching out saying, ‘Congratulations.’ I was pretty grateful for that.”