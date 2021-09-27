Design Work By VA Tech Alumnus Tells Stories of Valor and Sacrifice

Wood, granite, steel, and even concrete can tell a story.

In the past four years, Matt Pearson, a Virginia Tech alumnus and architect, has carved a unique niche telling the stories of United States military heroes through architecture.

His second and newest monument design, unveiled on Sept. 11 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, honors the work of a U.S. Air Force Special Operations unit — the 24th Special Tactics Squadron. The squadron is an elite special operations military force that solves air and ground problems across conflicts and crises.

After extensive research into the unit’s mission and history, Pearson ‘00, who is an architect at RATIO, a design firm in Raleigh, North Carolina, crafted plans for a circular monument, measuring 80 feet in diameter and made with 80,000 pounds of laser-etched granite. The granite will display photos and words that describe the unit’s history and evolution, including wars and special missions.

Other sections of the monument will recognize those killed in action or training and those who served with distinction.

The focal point of the monument will serve as a gathering place for memorials, retirements, and special occasions and be a place to reflect on the heroes who lost their lives serving.

Pearson estimated that the $1 million monument will be completed in about 18 months.

“It’s incredibly important to connect emotionally with the viewer and with those that move in and around the space,” said Pearson, who designed a Navy SEAL Monument in Virginia Beach in 2017. “You’re representing lives sacrificed in the name of freedom, and you’re telling stories of valor and honor. Symbolism is important.”

Of the materials used in the monument, one holds particular significance. A piece of a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center Towers in New York City, after they fell during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, will be incorporated into the design. A small portion of the steel will be melted down and recast into the 24th Special Tactics Squadron’s logo, visible upon entering the monument.

Last month, Pearson, along with representatives from the Air Force, received the 36,000-pound piece of steel during a dignified transfer ceremony where the New York City Fire Department gave the steel to the U.S. Air Force. They draped a U.S. flag across the steel piece.

The rusted steel holds a special meaning for Mike Rizzuto, who is executive director of the special operations unit once named Brand X. Rizzuto also established and serves as chairman of a nonprofit, called The Association.