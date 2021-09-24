Robert Hudson Westover: Falling In Love Again With Fall Colors

Glimmers of light dance across the river’s surface as a cool breeze drifts past, gently pulling brilliant red leaves from a sturdy but gnarled maple tree. You watch this bright-red cluster swirl in the air until each leaf lands on the ground mixing with a thousand other leaves of yellow, orange, more reds and brown oak leaves.

It’s fall and now the sun in the sky is traversing ever nearer the horizon. For those of us who call the northern climes of our planet home, fall has a magical, poetic, spiritual or even a philosophical meaning. This season of endings, closing acts if you will, means the cold long season of winter is next.

So before old man winter drops his icy blanket on the landscape let’s get out there and enjoy the wonders of fall! The Forest Service has you covered with lots of fall colors information and just about everything you’ll need to learn, explore and maybe even adventure out to for fall colors.

If you have children, or just want to stay close to home this year, you can use this time to learn about the science of fall colors by visiting the Forest Service Fall Colors website called Just for Kids (adults can learn a lot from the website too.) And for those of you who want to be among the leaves of a million trees, our fall colors website also has many resources to make that trip that much more enjoyable. For instance, we have links to maps showing when and where the colors are peaking and links to sites that will suggest the most colorful drives to take it all in.

Masks are still required inside Forest Service facilities but not when you are outside enjoying your national forests. It is, however, advised to wear a mask when encountering others at close proximity when outside.

Whichever option you chose, staying home or adventuring out, do it with consideration for others in mind. We are all in this together so let’s enjoy the beauty of nature together as well. And don’t forget to share your fall colors pictures with us by tagging @ForestService for Twitter, @USForestService for Facebook, and @U.S.ForestService for Instagram.

– By Robert Hudson Westover, Office of Communication, USDA Forest Service