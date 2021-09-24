Roanoke County To Celebrate Catawba Greenway With Ribbon Cutting

Roanoke County will celebrate a new trail at the Catawba Sustainability Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 30, at 10:00 AM. The Catawba Greenway trailhead is located at the Catawba Sustainability Center, which is operated by Virginia Tech’s Division of Outreach and International Affairs.

This project is an example of the partnership between Roanoke County and Virginia Tech in the Catawba community. Citizens and the community can use the 2.9-mile natural surface, looped trail system for passive recreation while taking in the beautiful viewshed of the Catawba Valley. Pathfinders for Greenways contributed over 3,000 volunteer hours toward the project from 38 volunteers.

The Catawba Greenway serves as an alternate link to the McAfee Knob via the Appalachian Trail. The new trailhead includes a new 25-space parking lot, which creates additional parking availability for McAfee Knob hikers.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the Catawba Sustainability Center located at 5075 Catawba Creek Road Catawba, Virginia 24070.