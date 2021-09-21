Andrea Garland Selected as Next Director of RIDE Solutions

After a months-long search that saw applicants from across the country, the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission has selected Roanoke resident Andrea Garland to head its multi-regional commuter assistance program, RIDE Solutions

“Andrea’s deep background in transportation and mobility planning, coupled with her long history of advocacy for multi-modal transportation options both within the Roanoke community and elsewhere, make her a natural fit for this leadership position,” says Regional Commission Executive Director Jeremy Holmes. “We’re thrilled to bring her on board at this important and challenging time for transit, biking, walking, and other non-driving transportation modes.”

RIDE Solutions began as an air quality improvement program focused on carpooling in 2006 and quickly expanded to encompass programs and promotions supporting public transportation, bicycle commuting, pedestrian safety, and more. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, RIDE Solutions began developing telework programs, and is in the beginning stages of launching southwest Virginia’s first public vanpool program.

Says Garland, “My goal is to help the communities across Southwest Virginia to discover their transportation options and help facilitate all the ways they can make them a part of their daily life getting around the region.”

Ms. Garland’s first day with the Commission will be October 4th, 2021.

RIDE Solutions is a cooperative effort of the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, the New River Valley Regional Commission, the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, and the West Piedmont Planning District Commission. It offers multi-modal trip planning services to commuters and employers throughout the southwest Virginia area..