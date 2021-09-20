Patrick Henry and William Fleming High School Bands to Host the Star City Classic Marching Band Competition

Roanoke, VA – William Fleming and Patrick Henry High Schools are excited to host marching bands from across Virginia during the upcoming Star City Classic.

When: Saturday, September 24, 2021

Time: 2 p.m.

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. NW

The Star City Classic, sponsored by the Emory and Henry College Marching Band, will feature 17 high school bands from across the region as they perform shows that combine music, precision marching, color guard routines, dance, and theatrics. Bands will be judged in categories including, Music, Visual, General Effect, Percussion, and Color Guard. Awards will be presented to exemplary groups.

The competition will feature a special exhibition performance by the James Madison University Marching Royal Dukes.

Tickets for the Star City Classic will be available at the gate (cash only), or tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/StarCityClassic. Tickets purchased in advance are non-refundable. Ticket prices are:

$10 – Adult Ticket with program

$8 – Adult Ticket only

$5 – Children ages 5-12

Free – Children 4 and under

The Star City Classic is an outdoor, “sunshine only,” event. Spectators are encouraged to wear a mask and to socially distance wherever possible in the stadium. Food concessions and vendors will be available on site, along with ample free parking. For event information, including band and volunteer registration, visit www.starcityclassic.org.