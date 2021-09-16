Former Roanoke-Area EMS Worker Sentenced for Tampering with Fentanyl and Hydromorphone

A former emergency medical services worker for Roanoke County Emergency Medical Services, was sentenced yesterday to 36 months in federal prison for tampering with vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone.

According to court documents, Jeffery Leedy, 32, tampered with at least 50 vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone while working at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and as an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) worker for Roanoke County Emergency Medical Services.

Leedy pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of tampering with a consumer product (fentanyl and hydromorphone) that affects interstate commerce with reckless disregard for the risk that another person will be placed in danger of death or bodily injury.

On May 16, 2019, a Roanoke City EMS ambulance crew member discovered a suspected tampered vial of fentanyl while on an EMS call. When he attempted to administer the vial to a patient, he noticed the vial’s cap was not secured and believed the vial had been tampered with. Further investigation revealed that Leedy had tampered with the vial by removing the fentanyl and replacing it with saline.

A supervisor with the Roanoke County EMS queried the access card database and determined that Leedy had been accessing the rescue squad building at night, while he was not working, to take fentanyl. Further investigation revealed at least 50 vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone had been tampered with.

Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar made the announcement today.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Food and Drug Administration – Office of Criminal Investigations and Virginia State Police.

Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer is prosecuted the case for the United States.