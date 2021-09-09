Virginia Struggles to Recover As New Unemployment Claims Rise

Virginia is struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, with last week’s claims higher than at the start of 2020, according to WalletHub’s updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, along with accompanying videos and audio files.

Key Stats:

Weekly unemployment claims in Virginia increased by 398.18% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 3rd biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Virginia increased by 235.04% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 3rd biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Virginia decreased by 4.08% compared to the same week last year. This was the 2nd smallest decrease in the U.S.

