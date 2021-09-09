Civilian Life: Essential Tips For Transitioning Out of A Military Career

Our United States military is the most well-equipped on the planet. And it takes brave men and women like you to make it so.

But what a lot of people who’ve never served don’t understand is; civilian life and military life are about as comparable as apples and oranges.

When you’re in the military, you’re subject to rules and regulations that otherwise don’t affect the public at large. And when you transition out of the military, getting used to civilian life can be a challenge, especially if you’ve made a career of defending our great country.

Adjusting back into civilian life takes time, and it certainly doesn’t happen overnight. And there are several elements of this transition that all veterans need to be aware of.

Here, we’ll discuss some essentials for transitioning out of the military world, and back into civilian life.

Finding a New Purpose

While in the military, you don’t need to try too hard to find a purpose. Essentially, you’re given a purpose from day one, and you don’t get to argue about it.

While you might have been an infantryman and your sole purpose was to follow orders, save lives, secure the country, and kill the enemy, when you become a civilian, this can be a difficult adjustment.

The key to fitting back into the civilian world and finding meaning for the next chapter of your life lies within your own passions. Basically, you need to ask yourself a few hard questions, and really get to know who you are.

What drives you to get out of bed every morning? What are you really good at? How can you make the world a little bit better while you’re still here?

These are all critical (and deep) questions that you should answer in order to find a path forward in civilian life.

Take Your Health Seriously

The men and women who put their lives on the line every day to secure our American way of life sacrifice a lot. And, your sacrifice can come with long-term effects that can play a huge role in how you live your life, and your path forward.

Many men and women in the military come out of the service with significant health issues. These can range from PTSD, having complications from surgery, living with a permanent disability, and even permanent hearing loss.

For example, reports have shown that from 2002 to 2015, the Department of Defense issued 3M combat earplugs for all military personnel. These proved to be defective and have been linked to tinnitus and permanent hearing loss. In fact, many veterans are filing lawsuits due to hearing loss for compensation.

The bottom line is, if you have any health issues, stay on top of them and ensure that you’re receiving proper care before a condition worsens.

Stay Flexible

While finding a passion and fitting back into civilian life, along with taking care of any safety and health issues is paramount, keeping open to your new options is also quite essential for a smooth transition.

In the military, when situations get tough, you’re taught to improvise, overcome, and adapt to any situation. Transitioning into civilian life is no different. And it doesn’t have to be difficult.

If you’re interested in landing a job once you get out and nothing seems to be panning out, reassess the situation, and find a new path forward. Perhaps part-time work is best for you for now, or maybe even going back to school would be a better starting point.

Depending on what your MOS was in the military, you might have a particular skill set that can be best utilized in a field that you might not have ever thought of. So, essentially, you’ll want to keep your options open.

If you’re just getting out and you’re weighing your choices, talk to other veterans, seek assistance where you can, and be sure to explore all of your options. Remember, you never know whenyour next mission will start, nor where it might lead you.