SCOTT DREYER: Pro-Abortion A.G. Mark Herring Doubles Down

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves (….) — Proverbs 31:8a

Before I formed you in the womb I knew you (….) — Jeremiah 1:5a

Virginia’s Attorney General Mark Herring (D), who is running for re-election for a third term this November, doubled down on his rigid support for abortion and opposition to pro-life initiatives at a Democrat Party press conference on September 7.

In keeping with what some have come to know as “limousine liberals,” the announcement was made in Leesburg, one of the wealthiest communities in the country.

This will be Herring’s first election since his own blackface scandal erupted in February 2019. When Gov. Northam’s blackface/KKK photo scandal first went public, Herring struck a virtue-signaling pose and went on record by saying Northam’s photo from his medical school yearbook page was “indefensible” and claimed it was “no longer possible” for Northam to lead the state.

However, when Herring’s own blackface photo scandal from his days at the University of Virginia went public shortly thereafter, Herring seemingly had a change of heart. Not only did he stop calling for Northam to resign, but he also quietly refused to step down.

It was around that same chaotic time two women came forward and accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, allegations he vehemently denies.

Many have noticed how, after the initial uproar surrounding the simultaneous scandals, much of the corporate media fell silent and have conveniently ignored these stories for the past two-plus years. Many view that silence as further evidence that much of what we call the “news media” is not so much independent journalism but rather a clandestine squawk box for the Democrat Party.

In what many Virginians view as a two-tiered justice system and lack of accountability for public figures, the disgraced trio refused to resign and all are finishing their terms this winter. Clearly, cover from a complicit media helped them all achieve this task.

Pivoting to this week, Herring unleashed his broadside against the Texas Heartbeat Law which went into effect September 1. The bill stipulates legal protection for all unborn children for whom a heartbeat is detected. For most unborn children, that occurs around week six after conception, although for some it can occur around week five.

For a culture where “Follow the Science” has become a common mantra, the detection of two heartbeats clearly indicates the presence of two lives.

(And speaking of “following the science,” Virginia law used to provide for pregnant women to see a state-of-the-art sonogram image of the unborn child before having an abortion. However, after taking over the state government a few years back, the Democrats cancelled that among a host of other common-sense, pro-life initiatives. For many on the left, a more suitable slogan would be: “Follow the Science, except for when it is trumped by left-wing politics.)

Notably, on the evening of Sept. 1, the US Supreme Court handed down a landmark 5-4 ruling upholding the Texas heartbeat law. As a lawyer by trade and now Attorney General, Herring should understand the significance and bearing of a Supreme Court decision validating the law.

(Have you noticed how, when the courts uphold a left-wing position, we masses are supposed to offer unquestioning fealty and allegiance to the judges’ opinions? However, when the courts overturn a leftwing Sacred Cow–as in the September 1 ruling–Chicken Little screams that the sky is falling?)

The attorney general is the chief lawyer for a state government. His or her responsibility is to uphold the state and national constitutions and legally defend the laws of the state, not pick or choose laws to defend based on their personal views or preferences.

In his September 7 press release, Herring said of his Republican opponent, seemingly without irony: Jason Miyares voted to defund Planned Parenthood, which saves lives every day (….) The press release failed to explain how Planned Parenthood, with its founding based in racism and eugenics, “saves lives” by performing thousands of abortions every day, usually from their facilities based in low-income neighborhoods so they can target people of color.

For instance, the Roanoke Planned Parenthood facility is in the Northwest quadrant of the City, near many minority neighborhoods. That is no accident of geography; it is a deliberate “choice.”

Virginia along with New Jersey are the only two states to have state-wide elections this year. Looking for trends, the eyes of the nation will be on these elections. Virginians will be choosing our next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and all 100 members of the House of Delegates.

Showing a fear of tyranny dating back to the days when Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry served as governor, Virginia is the only state in the Union that prohibits its governor from serving two terms back to back.

In-person early voting begins September 17. The deadline to register to vote is October 12. The last day to register for a ballot to be mailed to you is October 22. Election Day is November 2.

– Scott Dreyer

