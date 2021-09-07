Design and Funding of Major New Hall Unanimously Approved by VA Tech Board of Visitors

On Aug. 30, the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors reviewed the design, and approved funding for, a new cutting-edge facility in the North Academic District of the Blacksburg campus.

Hitt Hall will provide an expanded physical presence for the Myers-Lawson School of Construction – a joint collaboration between the College of Architecture and Urban Studies and the College of Engineering – as well as add critical dining and academic spaces.

Detailed in the university’s master plan, Hitt Hall will be located near West Campus Drive on a site amongst the existing New Classroom Building, Derring Hall, and Bishop-Favrao Hall. The project will support the master plan’s vision by installing a critical section of the Infinite Loop at the site, which is part of a two-mile fully accessible pathway that will link all campus districts.

The approximately 100,000-gross-square-foot multipurpose facility will provide Myers-Lawson School of Construction with innovation and discovery spaces in the building’s east wing.

“Hitt Hall will enable us to double the undergraduate enrollment in our Construction Engineering and Management and Building Construction programs,” notes Rosemary Blieszner, interim dean of the College of Architecture and Urban Studies. “The Innovation Lab will develop and deploy emerging technologies that will transform the construction industry.”