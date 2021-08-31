“IssueVoter” Offers New Way to Keep Electorate Informed / Officials Accountable

With the general election for governor of Virginia only a couple of months away, voters are knee-deep in their civic duty. For many, however, this duty ends once the election is over. But, civic engagement should not end on election day. Virginians still have a voice and should continue to engage in the democratic process. After all, the time between elections is when the work that impacts our lives gets done.

So, what can a voter do to stay civically engaged after the election? Voters can send their opinion on legislation that they care about to their representatives and keep track of how their representative is voting. But that takes a lot of research and time, right?

That is why there is IssueVoter – a nonpartisan, nonprofit, online platform with a mission to give everyone a voice in our representative democracy by making civic engagement accessible and impactful.

IssueVoter explains legislation in easy-to-understand terms with related news and opinions from both sides, sends your representatives your opinions on bills with one click, and creates a customized scorecard, keeping track of how often YOUR representative votes YOUR way. IssueVoter is an innovative platform that bridges technology and politics, a crossover that is critical in our fast-paced and ever-changing country.

Since 2016, IssueVoter has sent over three million alerts to individuals and opinions back to Congress. As a direct result of using IssueVoter:

94% of users learned about a bill for the first time via IssueVoter alerts;

59% took another form of civic action; and

33% of people changed their voting decision in a national election.

To learn more visit issuevoter.org/