September Is Hunger Action Month

AARP Virginia has had a partnership with the Federation of Virginia Food Banks in supporting efforts to fight food insecurity across the Commonwealth over the years. From August 2020 to March 2021, despite the limitations placed on efforts by the Covid-19 pandemic, AARP’s support of the “We Care” food boxes made a difference in the lives of more than 30,000 people fifty-plus in Virginia.

September 2021 is Hunger Action Month. AARP Virginia is asking readers such as yourself to consider what role you may play in fighting food insecurity in your community. There are food pantries and hunger support agencies all over the state, some supported by public funding, others by private funding at such places as churches or community centers. Suggestions for participation this year include an effort on your part to lead a food collection drive through groups of which you are a part such as your neighborhood, church, a retired teacher unit, an AARP Chapter, your homeowners’ association, a civic organization, etc.

YOU choose the food pantry you would like to support based on your knowledge of where the need is in your community and the hunger support agencies meeting those needs. No collection is too small but with some effort on the part of your groups(s), the results can indeed be truly impactful in feeding the needy in your community. AARP Virginia is asking you to please organize, participate, and donate during September’s Hunger Action Month.

Joyce E Williams / AARP VA State President