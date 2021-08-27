SML Chapter of Antique and Classic Boat Society Cancels 30th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society has announced it will not hold the 30th Annual Antique and Classic boat show that had been scheduled for September 18, 2021, due to the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region and across the country.

The show is now planned for September 24, 2022 at Mariners Landing.

“Cancelling this signature event is very disappointing,” said Chapter President Dave Olson, “but in light of all of the recent data concerning surging infection rates and hospitalizations in our area, our chapter’s board of directors decided it’s the right thing to do.”

Olson added, “We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation for the last month or so, hoping the trends would improve, unfortunately they have only gotten worse.”

For further information contact Chapter President Dave Olson at (703) 966-3297 or email: [email protected]