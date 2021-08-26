Roanoke Fire-EMS Rolls Out New Medic Truck

Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new ambulance in its fleet, Medic 5.

The new ambulance will allow tyem us to serve the community more effectively through upgraded features and new safety measures that will be benefit providers and patients who utilize it. The unit will be housed at Station 5 on Orange Ave NW.

The most notable upgrades include:

– UV lights in the patient compartment of the truck utilized to kill viruses, germs, bacteria on interior surfaces.

– A sanitizing system that disperses a mist of disinfectant solution to more efficiently clean the patient compartment of the truck.

– New stretcher with a new power-load system.

– Air filtration system that utilizes UV light to kill air-borne bacteria.

– More cabinets to allow for more EMS supplies storage.

– Headsets for hearing protection and communication between the driver and provider in the back of the unit.

This ambulance will replace an older, high mileage apparatus. The older ambulance will continue to be utilized the the Roanoke EMS reserve fleet. When in service apparatus need a repair or maintenance, reserve trucks are utilized in their place to continue service to the community.