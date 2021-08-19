Mobile Autism Clinic Fnalist for National Award

Propelling innovative graduate student research, the clinic then offered diagnostic assessments for children suspected of being on the autism spectrum and psychoeducation about best care practices for their caregivers. The project received its initial funding as a private gift from Virginia Tech alumnus Jerry Hulick ’73 and a grant from the nonprofit Malone Family Foundation.

“The Autism Clinic RV has opened the door for services to many individuals who otherwise would never even have had that possibility. It’s changing lives,” said Hulick, who also serves on the Dean’s Roundtable of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and the College of Science.

Its impact on families is concrete. During a Virginia Tech interview, Bland County mother Rachel Blythe spoke about its impact on her son, Cody. “I don’t know what we would do without it,” she said. “Compared to where we were two years ago, I mean, he’s a different person. He went from me getting phone calls about his behavior — I mean, and I’m not joking — every day. I would be like, ‘Oh, no, what has he done today?’ And then we get the diagnosis, and we get his IEP (individualized educational plan) and all of his services. And then he gets the citizenship of the year award. I mean, it’s just been a remarkable difference just by coming for a couple hours visit.”

Added Susan E. Short, associate vice president for engagement in Outreach and International Affairs: “At Virginia Tech, a commitment to community engagement is at the heart of our motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve). The Mobile Autism Clinic and the students and faculty who run it bring that motto to life, merging science with service in some of the most under-resourced regions in the commonwealth. We are grateful to APLU and proud to see the clinic’s work recognized.”