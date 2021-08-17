Do Your Employees Respect You? Why It Matters What Type Of Manager You Are

The data: 84 percent of U.S. workers say bad managers cause unnecessary stress, and 57 percent say managers could use training on how to better manage people.

The question: As workers leave jobs in record numbers and challenge organizations to manage and lead differently, how can managers lead in a way that compels good employees to stay?

Expert’s take: David Radlo (www.davidradlo.com) is the best-selling author of Principles of Cartel Disruption: Accelerate and Maximize Performance and an internationally-recognized expert in leadership, growth and innovation. He says there are three types of managers, and two of them aren’t effective for the long term. One common problem he sees is a lack of self-awareness.

“I am a big believer in understanding blind spots of people in an organization,” Radlo says. “An organization can function better by everyone on the management team knowing each other’s blind spots and increasing people’s self-awareness level. Without understanding a blind spot, you won’t be able to reframe or transform your behavior.”

Radlo’s three types of managers:

The neutralizer – Gets respect from some, contempt from others. Radlo says this type of manager has limited self-confidence and lacks personal power behind their title of authority. “The neutralizer delivers the status quo and maintains a neutral stance,” Radlo says. “Their performance is adequate to mediocre. You can anticipate what they will say and hope you do not have to listen to them.”

The diminisher. Lacks self-confidence and respect and uses blame instead of accountability. “They rely on the authority of the position through threats and pressure people through intimidation to reach organizational goals,” Radlo says. “They have a difficult time showing empathy, and are a threat to work with because their personal gains are achieved by manipulating others. Their excessive competitiveness creates distrust.”

The enhancer – Self-confident, respected, and will get others to accomplish organizational goals. “This is an authentic person who will take action and make focused decisions,” Radlo says. “Those that work with the enhancer achieve results because they feel valued. The enhancer manages to turn crises into opportunities.”

Final word: Radlo says leaders “should understand and avoid management traps such as self-centeredness, an inflexible management style, micromanaging, and an inability to deal with an increasingly diverse and aging workforce.”

About David Radlo

