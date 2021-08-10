SML Boat Society to Take Part in International Vintage Boating Day Cruise

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will be participating in the 2nd annual International Vintage Boating Day Cruise on Saturday August 21, 2021.

The event originated in 2020 and the SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society was one of the first American clubs to participate. All boat owners that have 1996 or older boats are encouraged to join the cruise.

The cruise will start at the confluence of the Roanoke and Blackwater Rivers at 10:00AM. The complete route and approximate times are listed below.

2021 International Vintage Boat Day Cruise Smith Mountain Lake Schedule

August 21, 2021

9:45 – 10:00AM Meet at the confluence of the Roanoke and Blackwater Rivers at Channel Marker B1

10:00 – 10:15AM Cruise towards the dam

10:15 – 10:40AM Cruise up Witcher Creek

10:40 – 11:30AM Cruise to Craddock Creek and lunch at Mitchell’s Restaurant

1:15 – 1:30PM Depart Mitchell’s and cruise up Craddock Creek to Mariner’s Landing

1:30 – 2:00PM Cruise back to Marker B1. End of cruise.

Schedule is fluid. The group will attempt to stay on time. If they are early to a Marker we may wait. If behind on schedule, the cruise will continue to cruise. Participants do not need to cruise the entire length. Join when able and leave when you want.

For further information contact Chapter President Dave Olson at (703) 966-3297 or email: [email protected]