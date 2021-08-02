With so many popular sports, big events, and even the Summer Olympics, it is hard to shortlist just 10 amazing athletes in 2021. With the Tokyo Olympics less than a week away, fans across the world are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite stars in action.

This list of our 10 favorite athletes in 2021 goes beyond regional boundaries and national favorites. The list features sports stars praised across the globe. Let us begin the countdown with our favorite teenager from the UK.

10. Sky Brown (Skateboarding)

Sky Brown is the inspiration for millions of Park Skateboarding lovers. At just 13, Japanese-born Sky Brown is ready to represent Great Britain as the youngest ever Olympian to participate in Team GB. Brown is ranked number 3 for her sport in the world. This is even more impressive when you consider that Brown recovered from a broken hand and wrist and a skull fracture from a May 2020 training injury.

9. Connor McGregor (UFC)

To many UFC lovers, McGregor had been the Combat King. However, the legend is still not off the scene. His return in 2020 against Donald Cerrone established his position once more. In 2021, McGregor can again claim superstar status especially due to the space created in absence of Khabib Nurmagomedov. The lightweight division deserves no less than McGregor’s talent. It will be interesting to see how McGregor makes his chances count in 2021.

8. Roger Federer (Tennis)

We still can’t count out the Swedish Tennis “Prince”! The winner of 20 Grand Slams, the King of Grass Court still has enough to amaze us through 2021. The skillset he often displays during intense moments makes him probably the most loved tennis celebrity of the current century.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer)

Though Portugal did not manage to win the Euros 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the most-watched players in football. His record in the Champions League for Real Madrid, not to mention his record-setting performance in the Euros, is representative of his class.

6. Ben Stokes (Cricket)

Many call him the luckiest cricketer after the Final of the ICC World Cup 2019 and England’s famous victory against Australia in the 3rd Ashes 2019 test at Leeds. However, luck is not the only thing that loves Ben Stokes after his nightmare last over in the ICC T20 WC Final against the West Indies. We love Ben Stokes’ ability to create something out of nothing. Don’t miss him in action in 2021 for he may amaze us all with something even better!

5. Janja Garnbret (Climbing)

Anyone who’s every watched Janja Garnbret will wonder if she’s even subject to the laws of gravity. Janja Garnbret, to most experts, is the finest and most delicate climber the world has ever seen. The way she climbs carries an aesthetic appeal which is extremely rare. At 22, she has already won six world titles across lead climbing, bouldering, and mixed format. We’ll be surprised if she does not win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

4. Monica Abbot (Softball)

Sports lovers from the USA would love to see Monica Abbot wearing a gold medal for their country in the upcoming Summer Olympics. They call her the million-dollar arm and rightly so. She has already won a silver medal in the 2008 Olympics after pitching the first perfect fame in the history of the Olympic games. She called quits in 2010 but returned to Softball in 2018.

3. Virat Kohli (Cricket)

The pride of the revolutionary Indian cricket team that managed to pull off a stunning victory against all odds in the Brisbane Test Match against Australia in January 2021, Viral Kohli is a treat to watch especially when he is chasing a competitive total. The way he makes bowlers clueless is amazing. The aggression he shows with the bat as well as his body language has made a huge impact on the entire Indian cricket team, previously known for a defensive mindset on foreign tours. Let’s see what else Kohli has in store for us in 2021!

2. Steve Smith (Cricket)

The way Steve Smith carried his form and pushed his skills beyond limits after ball-tampering allegations and a humiliating ban has won our hearts. His remarkable performance in 2019 Ashes in England made it a little easier to imagine Sir Don Bradman’s impact on the 1930s Australian Cricket. Steve Smith, a performer in all formats, is an unorthodox feast that forces us to doubt the textbook lessons on batting and fielding. There is surely much more to come from Steve Smith in 2021 and beyond!

1. Leonel Messi (Soccer)

Finally, Messi invaded the international arena for Argentina in the Copa América 2021, defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final. A perfect gift for the a nation still grieving for the late Diego Maradona! This secured the first international trophy win for his country since 1993. Let us hope the Messi’s team does not face another long drought at the international arena, at least as long as this living legend continues to play!

Since it is impossible to do justice when you have just 10 to choose from scores of talented and exciting professional athletes in the world, forgive us if we missed one of your favorites!