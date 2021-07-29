VT Alumnus Ready to Hammer Competition at The Olympics

His performance came as no surprise to the Virginia Tech track and field coaching staff. Dave Cianelli, the director of the Hokies’ track and field programs since 2001, and Greg Jack, the former throws coach for the Hokies, saw this type of potential when they recruited him in 2008.

Lomnicky lived up to that potential, winning a national championship in both the hammer throw and the weight throw (an indoor track and field event) during his time with the Hokies from 2009-12.

“Oh, absolutely,” Cianelli said when asked if he thought Lomnicky had the potential to be an Olympic medalist. “I knew that if he continued throwing that he could reach that next level, which is kind of 79-80 meters. He threw 75-plus when he was at Tech. The hammer tends to be a slower-developing event, and it takes several years, and he’s been at it now for close to 20 years, so yes, I think, as far as his age and strength-wise, he’s at his peak for that event.

“Over the years, you develop your technique and get better and more consistent. He’s been able to do that and continue to develop and stay with it, and for the most part, stay healthy, which is a huge part. But yes, I think he’s got a good shot to mix it in there for a top-three spot, if he’s in that same kind of form that he was at his national championship. That’s a great sign going into the Games.”

“When I enrolled to Virginia Tech, I was not the Olympic athlete material, meaning my results were nowhere near that level,” Lomnicky said. “Virginia Tech offered me a full scholarship, and all the sudden, I was not worried about the cost of rent, food etc. Everything was paid for. All I had to do was study and train. And that is exactly what I did.

“Those five years of training at Virginia Tech were the best thing that could have happened to me also because of their amazing facilities. We have none like that in Slovakia. The coaching staff helped, too, but what has helped me the most was myself and the opportunity Virginia Tech gave me.”

Lomnicky’s international success, though, hasn’t come without sacrifices. Slovakia lacks some of the resources needed to churn out medal-winning Olympians, and that forced Lomnicky to make some tough choices, including leaving his wife and two young children behind in Slovakia while he trained at the United States Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California, just outside of San Diego.

Lomnicky spent three months earlier this spring in Chula Vista, and that time obviously helped him. He probably wouldn’t have thrown 79.19 meters without that training.

“My wife understands very well what this sport needs at this level,” Lomnicky said. “She knows that without sacrifices it cannot be done. I once sat with her, and we started talking. I told her that I ideally need three months of training camp in a perfect weather place to maximize my chances for the Olympic Games. I asked how much of that time was she willing to give me considering our growing family. She said go ahead and do whatever you think will give you the best chance for an Olympic medal.

“I honestly could not ask for a better wife. Of course, it was more than challenging for her to stay home all alone with two young kids, but at the end of the day, I am a three-time Olympian because of her.”

No matter what happens in Tokyo, Lomnicky plans to continue training in hopes of competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. After that, he is unsure about his future.

Lomnicky’s immediate future appears bright, though. He just hopes it’s golden.

