After Long Wait, VA Tech’s Vincent Ready To Take Aim at Olympic Glory

Not long after leaving Virginia Tech, Vincent earned his playing card on the Asian Tour, and he recorded three runner-up finishes there in 2018. He has played in a mix of tournaments on the European Tour and Mackenzie Tour in Canada as well.

His recent focus has been on the Japan Tour, where he competed for nearly all of 2019 and the entirety of this year. In June 2019, he notched his first win as a professional, leading the field at the Landic Challenge in Fukuoka, Japan, from start to finish. His closing 69 left him at 16-under-par for the tournament and gave him a five-stroke win.

The Japan Tour features better prize money, and more importantly, better opportunities to improve his world golf ranking. He hopes that adds up to opportunities toward his ultimate goal of playing on the PGA Tour.

“He’s probably one shot a tournament, maybe two shots a tournament, from being on the PGA Tour,” Virginia Tech men’s golf Coach Brian Sharp said. “There’s a very fine line when you get to the level he’s at.”

Sharp was an assistant to Jay Hardwick, who retired in 2018, when Vincent played at Virginia Tech from 2011-15. He cites Vincent’s ability not to waste shots around the green as his biggest strength. His numbers indicate that, too, as Vincent’s worst round this season is 75, which has happened just twice in 28 rounds.

Though Vincent hasn’t played the course at Kasumigaseki Country Club, he understands course conditions, the wind, and other weather factors in Japan. That might give him an insider’s advantage in these Olympics.

“I hope so,” Vincent said. “That was kind of part of the decision to go and try Japan. I had a good friend over there, and he said it was amazing and I should come and try. I did, and I loved it.

“Also, with the Olympics, it was supposed to be there. I thought, ‘Man, this is perfect. Get used to the style of golf over here, and hopefully have the opportunity to play.’ Who knows? I’m hoping that it’s going to be a big advantage.”

Sharp hopes that Vincent takes the time to enjoy the experience and not focus solely on golf. He and Vincent connected through Zoom approximately a week before Vincent left for Tokyo, and he shared that message.

“Obviously all of us would love to participate in the Olympics and get a medal,” Sharp said. “But who knows how many times you’ll ever get to do this? Enjoy it as much as you can. Having Kelsey right there by his side the whole time will be an amazing experience. That would be my only advice to him — just enjoy the whole experience while he’s there. Knowing Scott, he’ll be working hard on his golf, but I hope he enjoys the other things, too.”

No matter the continent in which he plays, Vincent often reminds himself of Virginia Tech’s positive impact on him. He left with a degree in finance from the Pamplin College of Business and earned first-team All-America honors, becoming the first first-team All-American in program history.

If Vincent plays well in Tokyo, he will credit the university for its role in shaping him as a person and a professional athlete.

“College was a huge reason why I continued to take the next steps. I’m not just saying that. I mean it,” he said. “We played against some of the best guys in the world even to this day. I played with [PGA Tour stars] Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth. I got to play in the same group as them and saw how they operated and saw what made them good. The fact that we played such a good schedule when I was there certainly encouraged me to pursue what I was trying to do with golf.

“Big credit to VT. My time there was excellent. I loved it.”

One hopes his time in Tokyo resembles his time at Virginia Tech. He is not the favorite to win, but the sport of golf doesn’t discriminate in favor of great athletes, or size, or age, so maybe a medal could be in his future.

If that happens, then his five-year wait will have been worth it.

— Written by Jimmy Robertson