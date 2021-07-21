Northcross Father / Son Duo Take Home USA Lacrosse Coach of the Year / All American Awards

North Cross Head Coach Christopher Pollock has received the USA Lacrosse Coach of the Year Award for Virginia Private Schools. Not to be outdone by dad, son Geist Pollock has been named a USA Lacrosse All-American in the same region / division.

The USA Lacrosse recognition program includes Coach of the Year awards and for players, All-America, All-Academic and the Bob Scott Award.

A USA Lacrosse All-American is a player who exhibits superior skills and techniques and possesses exceptional game sense and knowledge. A USA Lacrosse All-American is one of the best players in the United States, while also embodying excellent sportsmanship.

A USA Lacrosse All-Academic honoree is a player who exhibits exemplary lacrosse skills, good sportsmanship on the field, and represents high standards of academic achievement in the classroom.

The Bob Award recognizes one player from each area who goes ‘above and beyond’ in service to his team, school, and community.

USA Lacrosse oversees the selection of the awards, which are administered locally by Area Chairs. Selections are based on voting by coaches within each geographical area.

Coach of the Year

Virginia – Private Chris Pollock North Cross

All-American

Virginia – Private Geist Pollock 2021 Midfield North Cross

Note: Some local areas have not yet reported their selections and are not included in the All-America or All-Academic listings. Entries will be added as the selections are received. Updates/corrections can be sent to [email protected].

