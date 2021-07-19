Roanoke Valley Dulcimers To Perform at Vinton History Museum

The Roanoke Valley Dulcimers will perform on the grounds of the Vinton History Museum, Saturday, August 7th, from 10 am to 12 noon. The event is free and open to the public. Music selections will include old-time Appalachian and Irish tunes, hymns, folk and more. Enjoy viewing the indoor history exhibits, Little Free Library and Community Scavenger Hunt packets.

The Vinton History Museum, located at 210 E. Jackson Ave., Vinton, is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information email [email protected] or (540)342-8634.