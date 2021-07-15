Vistar Eye Center Breaks Ground on Latest Roanoke Office 

Vistar Eye Center has begun construction on its latest Roanoke office. Vistar hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the project Tuesday evening.

The state-of-the-art, 26,355 square-foot facility will offer the most up-to-date medical technology available, allowing Vistar’s team of ophthalmologists and optometrists to provide patients retinal eye care, anterior surgical eye care, as well as routine and primary eye care.

“Multiple convenient locations throughout Southwestern Virginia ensures that our patients never have to leave the region to access the best vision care available to them,” said Vistar’s Dr. Timothy R. Byrnes.

Roanoke-based RL Price Construction is carrying out the construction project. To minimize environmental impact, they will utilize limited wood products and take advantage of energy efficient technologies, such as Insulated Concrete Forms.

“We are grateful to partner with a Roanoke Valley contractor to help us carry out our commitment to sustainable development,” said Byrnes.

The new facility will be located at 6125 Airport Road and is tentatively slated to open in 2022.