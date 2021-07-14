Roanoke County School Board Releases Statement About CRT and Transgender Policies

“Over the past several weeks, citizens and parents in Roanoke County and across Virginia have expressed concern about news they are hearing at a state and national level related to public schools. As members of the Roanoke County School Board, we want to collectively assure the citizens of Roanoke County that our schools continue to be committed to being welcoming and safe places where all students and staff are valued and respected. We embrace equity of opportunity for all students and staff as we work hard together to advance and support student learning and be the best we can be as a community.

To be clear, Critical Race Theory is not included in the curriculum for Roanoke County Public Schools and is not included in current state standards of learning. History and social studies must be studied honestly and accurately, but students are not judged by the color of their skin under any circumstances. We must all be accountable for our actions as individuals, correct wrongs where they exist, and work together united rather than divided for the good of our community.

Likewise, Roanoke County Public Schools has not changed its policies regarding transgender students. We do not discriminate in our schools and will continue to work with students needing support on an individual basis and respect their privacy, in an environment that is safe and respectful of all students.

Having worked through the incredibly challenging past year of the pandemic, our schools and community are stronger than ever and there is nothing we cannot face working together. We value all our students and families and look forward to having everyone back for the coming school year in August.”