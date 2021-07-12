Clarkston Technology Solutions Announces Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting for New Site to Support Expansion

Technology development leader Clarkston Technology Solutions is welcoming the community to attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new office space at 502 5th Street SW in downtown Roanoke. The building, home to several commercial businesses since its construction in 1951, will serve as the new headquarters for Clarkston Technology Solutions, a subsidiary of North Carolina-based business and technology consulting firm, Clarkston Consulting.

This new location furthers Clarkston Technology Solutions’ investment into the Roanoke area. With the expanded footprint, the business will increase its headcount to include over 100 technologists, developers, and coding professionals.

For this event, please note that fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks in Clarkston’s offices. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks in common areas of the office and buildings or when within 6 feet of others, and should practice social distancing by remaining 6 feet from others whenever possible.

For more information, visit www.clarkstontech.com.