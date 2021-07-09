Trusses and Two-by-Fours: VA Tech and Forest Service Connect Housing Data to Forest Products Industry

The monthly housing report, which Buehlmann estimates reaches some 20,000 professionals, helps companies and individuals by closing the gap between changes taking place in the housing industry and the impacts such changes have on the hardwood and softwood industries.

“The housing market is vital to the hardwood industry,” noted Judd Johnson, editor of the Hardwood Market Report and a professional with 30 years of experience working in and monitoring the U.S. hardwood industry. “The info that the housing report provides offers us comprehensive information on what’s happening not only in construction but on the financial side of things as well.”

The report includes data on monthly housing starts of single- and multi-family homes, building permits, completed constructions, and home sales, as well as how that data aligns on a month-to-month and year-to-year basis. There is also information about wood use in construction, regional housing prices, affordability data, and U.S. and global economic indicators.

While the data presented broadly encompasses the trends between housing and industry, the information has real-time impacts on decisions made by lumber producers and buyers, such as whether or not a contracting firm should purchase more truckloads of lumber or how the trends in new home manufacturing will impact secondary wood product demand.

“The key figures I look at are the number of housing starts and lumber usage that the report discloses,” said Robbie Watkins, a purchasing manager for Fortress Wood Products. “Those are some of the contexts I use to try to stay ahead of trends in a market that is going through an interesting moment.”

Alderman noted that the data in the report is critically important to the decision-making processes for builders and manufacturers.

“A lot of secondary manufacturers base their production schedule off housing-under-construction data,” he said. “While larger companies can afford the association fees that allow them to access this data quickly, we work to close the gap with smaller companies that need this information.”

For Buehlmann, the comprehensive nature of the report means that different audiences can find useful information in the document.

“The idea was never that someone would read it cover to cover,” he said. “The driving intention was that we would present the data consistently so that different needs could be covered by the same report. Some people will turn to the housing data first, while others might be more interested in the gross domestic product forecasts we provide.”

Although publishing a monthly report is a demanding task, the schedule means that the housing and economic information being shared is accurate and up to date.

“It is a valuable tool in the toolbox,” Johnson said. “The information allows companies and individuals to see where things are going and make better decisions on how to structure their business to benefit from the moment or weather the storm.”

Written by David Fleming