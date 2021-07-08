Angels of Assisi to Provide Vaccines, Microchips and Pet Food

Roanoke Valley residents are invited to bring their cats and dogs to the Berglund Center this Saturday, July 10th, for a low-cost mobile pet health clinic and pet food distribution event.

From 10 am to 2 pm, the Angels of Assisi mobile clinic team will be providing low-cost vaccines and microchips. The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection will also be there handing out pet food to community members who need assistance feeding their pets. All are welcome regardless of where you live.

Where: Berglund Center -710 Williamson Road NE, Roanoke, VA 24016

When: July 10th, 10 am – 2 pm

Cost: Rabies, Distemper, & Microchip – $35 total ($15 Separate)