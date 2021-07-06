Vistar Eye Center Welcomes Bryan A. Strelow, M.D.,

Dr. Strelow will serve the Roanoke community as a surgical specialist for Vistar Eye Center. He is a Roanoke native and the son of Dr. Scott Strelow who is also a part of the Vistar Eye Center team.

“I look forward to getting to know patients and work alongside the doctors and staff at Vistar to provide the best care,” said Dr. Strelow. “I also look forward to having the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art technologies to perform complex microsurgery.”

After receiving a BS in Biology at Elon University in 2012, Dr. Strelow completed his Master of Arts from Duke University Divinity School in addition to a Doctor of Medicine from the University of North Carolina in 2016.

Dr. Strelow completed an Internal Medicine Internship at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, N.C., in 2018. He is joining Vistar from his Ophthalmology Residency at the University of North Carolina Kittner Eye Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., where he was the Chief Resident.