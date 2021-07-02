Keep Virginia Beautiful Awards $1,000 Grant to Clean Valley Council

Keep Virginia Beautiful awards its annual 30 in 30 Green Grants each day during June. Clean Valley Council, in Roanoke, will receive a grant award of $1000 for its Litter Prevention project.

Clean Valley Council is an environmental conservation organization. Their mission is to encourage environmental stewardship and educate communities on environmental issues. They provide educational programming on issues including litter prevention, recycling, stormwater protection and stewardship in Southwest Virginia. Clean Valley Council will use their grant funds to run litter cleanup events.

Clean Valley Council holds two scheduled cleanups a year, in the spring and fall. They also offer Anytime Cleanups for community members. They have several Anytime Cleanup Satellite Stations to make litter prevention easy and accessible for all. Through grant funding, they will expand operations at these satellite stations and host larger scheduled events.

Every year, government, non-profit, civic and service organizations in Virginia are invited to apply for 30 in 30 Green Grants. Grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 are awarded to organizations working to tackle an environmental concern in their community regarding Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention, or Community Beautification. Since 2011, Keep Virginia Beautiful has provided $254,500 for 320 different environmental programs and projects all across the Commonwealth.