City to Refund Parking Citations Issued in Error Between January 1, 2017, and March 25, 2020

On June 15, 2020, the City of Roanoke Auditing Report concerning On-Street Parking found a potential issue in which parking citations were issued in place of a warning in certain situations. In order to address the situation the City of Roanoke, in partnership with Lancor Parking who operates the PARK Roanoke program, has established a refund program.
Individuals can request a refund by visiting www.parkroanoke.com and clicking on the banner that says: WARNING CITATION REFUND: CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT ELIGIBILITY. Please allow up to 10 business days for a reply regarding eligibility. If you qualify, allow three to six weeks for the refund to be processed. Refunds will only be eligible for specific first-time violations including parking within a designated loading zone, parking or stopping in a no-parking zone, and for exceeding timed parking. A full list of eligible violations can be found here.
To ensure this issue is resolved going forward, PARK Roanoke has implemented the following steps:
-
Completed Full Software upgrade to the TickeTrack System.
-
Created New SCOFFS that accurately identify warning tickets vs. citations.
-
Periodic spot audits conducted by management.
-
Reviewing Current City Code.
-
For more information visit www.parkroanoke.com or call 540-343-0585.###