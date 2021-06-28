Virginia Police Benevolent Association Announces Endorsement of Glenn Youngkin for Governor

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association (VAPBA) today announced its endorsement of Glenn Youngkin for governor, citing the Republican nominee’s commitment to prioritizing public safety and supporting law enforcement across the Commonwealth. Youngkin sat down with VAPBA representatives in Richmond last week to discuss pressing issues facing Virginia.

“Glenn Youngkin has displayed an in depth understanding of the complex issues currently facing law enforcement in the commonwealth. We feel that Mr. Youngkin is uniquely positioned to promote our common goal of professionalism and increasing public safety and trust. It is with great pride that our board of directors makes public our endorsement of Glenn Youngkin for Governor of Virginia,” said Joe Woloszyn, Virginia Police Benevolent Association President.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have the support of Virginia’s men and women in blue,” said Youngkin. “Recently, we’ve seen efforts to cut police funding, take away important legal protections from law enforcement, and even reduce the penalty for assaulting an officer. It’s shameful, and these efforts would make Virginia less safe at a time when its murder rate is the highest it’s been in more than 20 years. This endorsement sends a powerful message to Terry McAuliffe and anyone else who turns their back on the police: Virginians want a governor who will prioritize public safety instead of demoralizing and defunding law enforcement. I am so grateful to the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, and I look forward to working with them when I’m governor to make Virginia the best place in America for everyone to live, work, and raise a family. We are going to create a brighter day and a better future for all.”

Last week, Democrat nominee for governor Terry McAuliffe refused to meet with VAPBA representatives, despite the organizations history of endorsing candidates from both parties. The VAPBA is the largest police representative organization in Virginia and represents nearly 8,000 law enforcement officers in the Commonwealth, including deputy sheriffs.

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association is a division of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, Inc., a not-for-profit professional organization dedicated to improving the law enforcement profession.