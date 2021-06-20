The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection has reached capacity for stray dogs and cats of all sizes. The shelter has received a high number of intakes for dogs and cats/kittens (strays and owner relinquished) over the last two weeks. If you are missing your dog companion, please make an appointment to see if your dog is at the shelter located at 1510 Baldwin Avenue, NE, Roanoke.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is an open intake shelter and, as such, cannot turn any stray animal away. They must have room for the stray animals that arrive daily. This situation puts owner-released animals that are in the vetting process and healthy, available dogs at risk so that room is available for the dogs and cats that legally must have shelter. Additionally, the July 4th holiday weekend is coming up where the shelter traditionally intakes a large number of dogs that are frightened by fireworks. They will need to make space to accommodate those stray dogs.

If you are interested in adopting a dog or a cat, please contact the shelter at [email protected] or call 540-3444922 to start the adoption process so that kennel space will be available for the dogs and cats that have been owner relinquished and the unclaimed strays that are waiting on vetting to be made available.

In addition, if you are considering relinquishing your dog or cat, please talk to them about options to keep your dog or cat in a loving home.

The RCACP is your local, tax-funded intake shelter. Dogs and cats that are brought into the shelter as strays must be kept by law for the required stray hold time, which is either 5 or 10 days depending on the information that is brought in with the animal. If you are missing your pet, now is the time to come to the shelter to ensure that your pet is safely reunited with you.

Breakdown of Dog Population: Available Dogs: 19 / Dogs on Stray Hold: 15 / Dogs in Foster 14 / Dogs off Stray Hold or Owner Relinquished Waiting on Vetting: 40

Breakdown of Cat Population: Available Cats: 7 / Cats on Stray Hold: 26 / Cats in Foster: 77 / Cats Awaiting Transport: 23 / Cats off Stray Hold or Owner Relinquished Waiting on Vetting: 88

The shelter also has 3 chickens, 4 parakeets, 2 rabbits, and one guinea pig that need adopters as the Exotics Room is also full.

The animals at RCACP are our community animals that need the community to help them. Please show your support by claiming your lost pet, fostering, or adopting those animals that are available.