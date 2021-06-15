John Hatcher Ferguson Wins Hall of Fame Men’s Title; Davidova and Bolling are Women’s Champs

John Hatcher Ferguson went red in all three rounds of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Men’s Championship, and the Franklin County and Hampden-Sydney golfer rolled to a seven shot victory Sunday afternoon at Ole Monterey Golf Club.

The defending tournament champion, and the only player to shoot under par in all three rounds, followed rounds of 68 at Hunting Hills on Friday and a five-under 67 at Hanging Rock on Saturday with a two-under 69 at Ole Monterey.

Playing for Copper Cove Golf Club, Ferguson held off a Sunday front-nine charge by Jack Wilkes of Roanoke Country Club and RCC’s Ashton Harper who had begun the final round four shots behind Ferguson. Wilkes, who got to withing 2 shots of Ferguson on Sunday, and Harper tied for second with a 2-under, 211 total. Darrell Craft, who matched Ferguson’s 69 Sunday as the only two players to shoot under par at Monterey, finished fourth with a 214 total. Craft’s chance to pressure Ferguson hit a speed bump at Hanging Rock Saturday when he shot 77.

In the Women’s Division, Alisa Davidova of Blacksburg Country Club finished one shot better than Roanoke Country Club’s Kathryn Ha to win the championship. Davidova had entered Sunday’s play with a one-shot advantage over Ha in the 36-hole women’s format after a 72 on Saturday at Hanging Rock. Both players shot 73 at Monterey on Sunday. Blacksburg Country Club’s Samantha Skinner shot the low round Sunday, at 72 to finish third at 149, four shots behind Davidova.

The Women’s Division continued a trend of youthful winners. Davidova, 12, followed last year’s champion Ashton Kaur, who was 11 when took home the trophy. Kaur finished sixth after rounds of 77-74. Tied for fourth were Hidden Valley’s Macy Johnson and RCC’s Kaitlyn Mosdell, both with 2-round, 150 totals.

In the Women’s Senior Division, Dot Bolling defended her title with an impressive seven-shot win over fellow Hidden Valley golfer Nancy Snodgrass. Bolling followed her 77 on Saturday at Hanging Rock with a 78 on Sunday at Ole Monterey. Finishing third was Hidden Valley’s Leila Wilson (164). with Blue Hills’ Janet Cochrane and Debbie Young finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the team competitions, Roanoke Country Club edged out Blacksburg Country Club by 19 shots to win the Men’s Team Championship. In the Women’s team play, Roanoke Country Club defeated Blacksburg by eight shots in the Women’s Team Championship and Hidden Valley prevailed in the Senior Women’s Team Championship.

Bill Turner