MMT To Present One Woman Show: The Elephant in the Room

Mill Mountain Theatre is ecstatic to kick off its 2021 Fringe Series with The Elephant in the Room, a one-woman show by Priyanka Shetty.

Unapologetically Indian, The Elephant in the Room is a tumultuous ride through seemingly immiscible cultures, love and loss, issues of race, and the desperation of not belonging anywhere. This one-woman play navigates playwright and performer Priyanka Shetty’s transition from her deeply embedded roots in India to finding context and common ground in America.

The Elephant in the Room has traveled across the country, making notable stops at venues such as the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in DC. It is slated to be a part of the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. To add to her list of notable locations, this June 11-12 the thrilling show visits Roanoke’s own Mill Mountain Theatre! Come see the show that swept the 2020 Broadway World Awards with accolades such as “Best Performer” and “Play of the Decade.”

“The Fringe series is a crucial part of our mission to educate and challenge our audiences,” said Payton Moledor, Assistant Artistic Director of Mill Mountain Theatre. “Priyanka Shetty’s The Elephant In The Room is the perfect addition to our 2021 season as we explore her transition from India to Virginia and the various challenges that arose.”

This special event will perform for two nights only! Don’t miss The Elephant in the Room on Mill Mountain Theatre’s Trinkle Mainstage from June 11-12 at 7:30PM. Join Shetty on June 11 after the show for a special talkback about her creative process.

For more information on The Elephant in the Room and Mill Mountain Theatre’s 2021 season please visit our website at millmountain.org or, call the box office at (540)-342-5740.

This production contains mature language and content.