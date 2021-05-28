Mill Mountain Theatre Hits The Road With “Tomás and The Library Lady”

Mill Mountain Theatre is preparing to rev its engines and hit the road with Tomás and the Library Lady. This show marks Mill Mountain Theatre’s first time touring the Roanoke Valley since 2019.

“Tomás and the Library Lady is adapted from the beloved book by the same name, this charming bilingual play with music follows the story of Tomás Rivera, the son of an immigrant farmworker, as he discovers a surprising world of possibility inside his local library, thanks to a special librarian.” Said Victoria Buck, director of Education. “This inspirational, theatrical biography proves that reading and respect can make anything possible. MMT will perform this free production across the valley to delight families and will distribute free books to student audience members as part of our initiative connecting theatre to literacy.”

Tomás and the Library Lady are following the closing of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and will mark the season finale for Mill Mountain Theatre’s Young Audience series and touring across the Roanoke Valley. To find out where to watch this production, visit Mill Mountain Theatre’s website or call the box office at (540)-342-5740.

This Pay-What-You-Can performance of Tomás and the Library Lady will include the distribution of free books to students as part of our initiative connecting theatre to reading and literacy. If you would like to learn how to donate books, please visit millmountain.org/donate.

For more information on Tomás and the Library Lady, other productions, and a full list of COVID-19 precautions please visit millmountain.org.