Virginia Furniture Market Breaks Ground on New 120,000 Square Foot Distribution Center

Virginia Furniture Market broke ground Tuesday, May 25th for the new 120,000-square-foot distribution center and corporate offices on 8 acres of land about a mile down U.S. Route 220 from the present Rocky Mount showroom.

The facility should be completed sometime in January 2022.

Joel Shepherd, Kevin Meade, and Jason Honeycutt represented Virginia Furniture Market. Alan Miller, American National Bank. Bob Yost, and Todd Morgan with MB Contractors.

In a press release the company said “We are thrilled and consider ourselves very blessed to continue to expand and serve our community.”