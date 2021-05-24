Local DAR Chapter Presents National, District and State Awards to Roanoke Catholic Students

The Colonel William Preston Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented National, Eastern District and state awards to Roanoke Catholic School students who participated in the Junior American Citizens (JAC) annual contest. This year’s national theme was “The 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower: Rise and Shine for New Opportunities in a New Land.”

National Daughters of the American Revolution honors went to:

Alyssa Leonard, first place, photo essay, sixth grade. Leonard also took first place awards for the Eastern Regional Division and Virginia State contests.

Ashley Rojas took third place national honors for her poster entry, sixth grade. She won Eastern Regional Division and Virginia State first place honors also.

Creative expression honorable mention national honors went to Jasmine Lewis, fifth grade, poem, and Karly Smith, short story, seventh grade. Both Lewis and Smith won first place Eastern Regional Division and Virginia State awards.

DAR’s Eastern Division second place honors went to Kristian Adkinson, sixth grade, stamp design.

Additional state honors were presented to: Brooke Clay, poster design, seventh grade; Tilden Ayers, first place, stamp design, seventh grade; Jamariah Edwards, second place, creative expression, short story, sixth grade.

Fourth through seventh grade Roanoke Catholic School students submitted a total of 41 art and writing entries in this year’s Junior American Citizens Contest.