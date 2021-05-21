Munters Group AB Breaks Ground in Botetourt County

New 365,000 square-foot facility will house manufacturing, research and development and sales.

Munters Group AB broke ground today on a $36 million state-of-the-art facility in Botetourt Center at Greenfield. The 365,000 square-foot facility replaces an existing plant in Buena Vista, Virginia and all 200 employees will be retained to work in the new Botetourt location.

Munters Group AB is a global leader in innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable climate solutions for mission-critical processes. The expansive Botetourt facility will house manufacturing, research and development, and sales in the data center cooling systems and high-temperature industrial process systems industry.

“Today marks a milestone in the development of a new facility which will allow for the expansion needed to serve the data center market,” said Michael Gantert, president-data centers. “Building in the Roanoke Region allows the company to continue caring for our workers while opening doors to attract additional team members.”