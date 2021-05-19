MMT Welcomes 2021 Apprentice Company

Mill Mountain Theatre is giving their 2021 Apprentice Company a warm welcome to the Roanoke Valley. This company has traveled across the country to spend a portion of their summer nestled in the Blue Ridge.

MMT’s 2021 Apprentice Company comes from across the United States to perform in Mill Mountain Theatre’s upcoming touring Tomás and the Library Lady production. The company consists of Nicole Frothingham, Chris Browne Valenzuela, Ricardo Lozano and Brenda Ortiz.

“Tomás and the Library Lady is adapted from the beloved book by the same name, this charming bilingual play with music follows the story of Tomás Rivera, the son of an immigrant farmworker, as he discovers a surprising world of possibility inside his local library, thanks to a special librarian.” Said Victoria Buck, director of Education. “This inspirational, theatrical biography proves that reading and respect can make anything possible. MMT will perform this free production across the valley to delight families and will distribute free books to student audience members as part of our initiative connecting theatre to literacy.”

Tomás and the Library Lady are following the closing of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and will mark the season finale for Mill Mountain Theatre’s Young Audience series and touring across the Roanoke Valley. For more information visit Mill Mountain Theatre’s website or call the box office at (540)-342-5740.